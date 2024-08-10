National Bankshares Raises Savaria (TSE:SIS) Price Target to C$22.00

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.46% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SIS. Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$23.50 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Savaria from C$21.50 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Cormark lifted their target price on Savaria from C$22.50 to C$24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on Savaria from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Savaria from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.14.

TSE:SIS opened at C$19.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.88. Savaria has a one year low of C$12.21 and a one year high of C$19.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$17.33.

Savaria (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.03. Savaria had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of C$209.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$214.32 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Savaria will post 0.8296678 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total transaction of C$72,400.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean-Philippe De Montigny purchased 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$17.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,984.00. Also, Director Peter Allen Drutz sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$18.10, for a total value of C$72,400.00. Company insiders own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Accessibility and Patient Care. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs a portfolio of accessibility products, including commercial and home elevators, stairlifts, platform lifts, and wheelchair lowered-floor accessible conversions for selected brands of minivans, personal, residential, or commercial applications.

