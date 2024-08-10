National Bankshares Raises Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Price Target to C$77.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) had its price target increased by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$77.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 41.34% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SU. Raymond James set a C$51.00 price objective on Suncor Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. TD Securities upgraded Suncor Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from C$61.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.96.

SU stock opened at C$54.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$52.24 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$69.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.50. Suncor Energy has a 12 month low of C$40.07 and a 12 month high of C$56.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.00.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU – Get Free Report) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.23 by C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.81 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 18.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy will post 5.7081192 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Suncor Energy news, Senior Officer Kristopher Peter Smith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$51.66, for a total value of C$5,165,900.00. Insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products.

