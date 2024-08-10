Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Natural Resource Partners Stock Performance

NRP stock traded down $0.77 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.13. 9,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,328. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.13. Natural Resource Partners has a 12 month low of $64.04 and a 12 month high of $102.00.

Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $76.41 million for the quarter. Natural Resource Partners had a return on equity of 43.30% and a net margin of 62.93%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Natural Resource Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NRP. L1 Capital International Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natural Resource Partners in the first quarter worth $13,890,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 1,035.2% in the second quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,100 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,497,000 after acquiring an additional 106,785 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the second quarter valued at about $1,496,000. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. bought a new position in Natural Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC grew its position in Natural Resource Partners by 36.7% in the first quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 30,152 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and leases a portfolio of mineral properties in the United States. It operates in two segments, Mineral Rights and Soda Ash. The company owns interests in coal, soda ash, trona, and other natural resources. Its coal reserves are primarily located in the Appalachia Basin, the Illinois Basin, and the Northern Powder River Basin in the United States; industrial minerals and aggregates properties located in the United States; and oil and gas properties located in Louisiana.

Further Reading

