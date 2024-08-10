NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX) PT Lowered to $16.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of NCR Voyix in a report on Monday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of VYX stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $11.10. 3,662,050 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,449,775. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 1.64. NCR Voyix has a fifty-two week low of $10.87 and a fifty-two week high of $19.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.52, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.30.

NCR Voyix (NYSE:VYX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $876.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.60 million. NCR Voyix had a positive return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 7.88%. NCR Voyix’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that NCR Voyix will post -0.33 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in NCR Voyix in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $6,415,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $1,646,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of NCR Voyix during the first quarter valued at about $755,000. 97.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NCR Voyix Corporation provides various software and services in the United States, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail; Restaurants; and Digital Banking. It offers software, services, and hardware; and digital banking solutions for financial institution's consumer and business customers.

