Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Nerdy, Inc. (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.58.

A number of brokerages have commented on NRDY. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Nerdy from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James cut Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Nerdy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Nerdy from $3.25 to $3.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut Nerdy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Friday.

In other news, CEO Charles K. Cohn acquired 500,000 shares of Nerdy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 347,275 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $670,240.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,825.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles K. Cohn bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.80 per share, with a total value of $900,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,422,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,561,356.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought a total of 1,200,275 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,511 in the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,834 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 991,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 39,270 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Nerdy by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 261,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 58,152 shares during the period. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Nerdy during the 1st quarter valued at $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

NRDY stock opened at $0.82 on Friday. Nerdy has a fifty-two week low of $0.82 and a fifty-two week high of $5.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.37. The company has a market cap of $144.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.73.

Nerdy (NYSE:NRDY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $53.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.20 million. Nerdy had a negative return on equity of 41.24% and a negative net margin of 14.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Nerdy will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nerdy, Inc operates platform for live online learning. The company's purpose-built proprietary platform leverages technology, including artificial intelligence to connect students, users, parents, guardians, and purchasers of various ages to tutors, instructors, subject matter experts, educators, and other professionals, delivering value on both sides of the network.

