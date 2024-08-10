New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.

Get New Fortress Energy alerts:

New Fortress Energy Stock Down 23.6 %

Shares of NFE traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 20,064,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,755. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

New Fortress Energy ( NASDAQ:NFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.50). New Fortress Energy had a net margin of 17.90% and a return on equity of 31.34%. The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. New Fortress Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Fortress Energy will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFE

New Fortress Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Fortress Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Fortress Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.