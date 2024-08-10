New Fortress Energy Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:NFE)

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:NFE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
New Fortress Energy has raised its dividend payment by an average of 157.1% annually over the last three years. New Fortress Energy has a payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect New Fortress Energy to earn $2.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.0%.
New Fortress Energy Stock Down 23.6 %
Shares of NFE traded down $4.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.00. 20,064,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,947,755. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its 200-day moving average is $26.85. New Fortress Energy has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $40.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.66.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $27.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on New Fortress Energy from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on New Fortress Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, New Fortress Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.20.
New Fortress Energy Company Profile
New Fortress Energy Inc operates as an integrated gas-to-power energy infrastructure company that provides energy and development services to end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Terminals and Infrastructure, and Ships. The Terminals and Infrastructure segment engages in the natural gas procurement and liquefaction; and shipping, logistics, facilities and conversion, or development of natural gas-fired power generation.
