NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU) Announces $2.50 Quarterly Dividend

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of 2.50 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, October 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

NewMarket has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE NEU traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $545.99. 18,860 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,181. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $534.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $569.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.66. NewMarket has a twelve month low of $436.90 and a twelve month high of $650.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $710.23 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 37.06%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of NewMarket from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEU

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.