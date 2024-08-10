Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the second quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 81.7% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network bought a new position in shares of Newmont during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Newmont by 61.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,521 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Price Performance

NEM remained flat at $47.71 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,631,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115,396. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $29.42 and a 52-week high of $50.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.57. The company has a market capitalization of $55.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.13 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 13.16%. The company’s revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -37.45%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NEM. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $46.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Newmont from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

