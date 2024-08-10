Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on NR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.
Institutional Trading of Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.65.
Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Newpark Resources
Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Newpark Resources
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Amazon’s Stock Plunge: Is a Prime Buying Opportunity Knocking?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- Buy the Dip in e.l.f. Beauty: Analysts Point to a New High
Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.