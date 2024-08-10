Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the five research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NR. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Newpark Resources from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Newpark Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Newpark Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 10.6% during the second quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 8.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 21,466 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the last quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC increased its position in Newpark Resources by 4.4% during the first quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 75,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Newpark Resources by 10.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Newpark Resources by 9.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NR opened at $7.45 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.36. The company has a market capitalization of $634.75 million, a P/E ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 1.74. Newpark Resources has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $8.65.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Newpark Resources had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $179.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newpark Resources will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Newpark Resources, Inc provides products, rentals, and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production (E&P) industry. It operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as other countries in the Asia Pacific and Latin America.

