Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 2,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.
Nexi Price Performance
The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.
Nexi Company Profile
Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Nexi
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.