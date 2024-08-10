Nexi (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) Shares Up 7.4%

Shares of Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Free Report) traded up 7.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.97 and last traded at $5.97. 2,871 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 264% from the average session volume of 788 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.56.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

