Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (OTCMKTS:EFRTF – Get Free Report) dropped 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.38 and last traded at $5.38. Approximately 12,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 6,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.40.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.45.

Nexus Industrial REIT Company Profile

Nexus Industrial REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition of industrial properties located in primary and secondary markets in Canada, and the ownership and management of its portfolio of properties. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 116 properties (including two properties held for development in which the REIT has an 80% interest) comprising approximately 12.4 million square feet of gross leasable area.

