NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

NNN REIT, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.00.

Several brokerages have commented on NNN. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $42.50 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NNN REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NNN REIT from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of NNN REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

NNN REIT Trading Up 0.2 %

NNN stock opened at $46.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.07. NNN REIT has a 1-year low of $34.38 and a 1-year high of $47.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day moving average is $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

NNN REIT (NYSE:NNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $216.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.30 million. NNN REIT had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 47.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that NNN REIT will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NNN REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. This is a boost from NNN REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. NNN REIT’s payout ratio is presently 106.42%.

Insider Activity at NNN REIT

In related news, EVP Michelle Lynn Miller sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total transaction of $187,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,270,161.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in NNN REIT by 451.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 216,855 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the fourth quarter worth about $2,625,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NNN REIT by 95.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 63,745 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,724,000 after purchasing an additional 31,141 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NNN REIT during the first quarter worth approximately $329,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of NNN REIT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 249,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,772,000 after buying an additional 7,480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

About NNN REIT

NNN REIT invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned 3,532 properties in 49 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 36.0 million square feet and a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.1 years.

