Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Gap Up to $180.96

Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $180.96, but opened at $201.88. Nova shares last traded at $208.02, with a volume of 34,846 shares traded.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nova in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Nova from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Nova from $223.00 to $273.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.60.

The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.88.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $136.78 million. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. Nova’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Nova by 45.2% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 645,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,319,000 after acquiring an additional 200,816 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nova by 12.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,147,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Nova by 25.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,207 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 2,482 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd grew its position in Nova by 2,733.2% during the second quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 288,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,510,000 after buying an additional 278,786 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Nova by 3.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

