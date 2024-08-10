Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.18 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NUS has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Nu Skin Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 918,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,592. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -400.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Articles

