Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.08-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.86 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 918,117 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,592. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.93. Nu Skin Enterprises has a twelve month low of $9.74 and a twelve month high of $25.51. The company has a market cap of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.87 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NUS shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

