Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.86 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.

Shares of NUS traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 918,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,592. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 12 month low of $9.74 and a 12 month high of $25.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The company had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Nu Skin Enterprises’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

In related news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

