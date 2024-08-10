Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.08-0.18 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.42. The company issued revenue guidance of $430-465 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $459.86 million. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.75-0.95 EPS.
Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance
Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.07. 918,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 748,592. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.28 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13.
Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The business had revenue of $439.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $431.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Nu Skin Enterprises Announces Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on NUS
Insider Activity at Nu Skin Enterprises
In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile
Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Nu Skin Enterprises
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.