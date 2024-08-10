Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.75-0.95 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.73-1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.77 billion. Nu Skin Enterprises also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.08-0.18 EPS.

Nu Skin Enterprises Stock Performance

NUS traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $10.07. 918,117 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 748,592. Nu Skin Enterprises has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $25.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $500.15 million, a PE ratio of -167.83 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.93.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Nu Skin Enterprises had a positive return on equity of 9.28% and a negative net margin of 0.17%. The firm had revenue of $439.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $431.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nu Skin Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is -400.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NUS shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $14.00 to $11.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Nu Skin Enterprises from $15.50 to $12.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.00.

Get Our Latest Report on NUS

Insider Transactions at Nu Skin Enterprises

In other news, Director Andrew D. Lipman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total value of $26,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,589.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Nu Skin Enterprises

(Get Free Report)

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and distribution of various beauty and wellness products worldwide. It offers skin care devices, cosmetics, and other personal care products, including ageLOC LumiSpa and ageLOC LumiSpa iO; and nutricentials skin care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.