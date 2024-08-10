Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL) Insider Deborah Ann Miller Sells 3,000 Shares

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) insider Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.78, for a total transaction of $206,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,290,374. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

On Friday, July 12th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 6,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $480,960.00.

On Monday, July 8th, Deborah Ann Miller sold 3,000 shares of Nuvalent stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total transaction of $219,690.00.

Shares of Nuvalent stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.99. 482,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 410,145. Nuvalent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.86 and a 52 week high of $89.39. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.65. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.04 and a beta of 1.28.

Nuvalent ( NASDAQ:NUVL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.12). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nuvalent, Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuvalent during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Nuvalent in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 9.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuvalent during the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Nuvalent by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NUVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Nuvalent from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nuvalent in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Nuvalent in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lifesci Capital upgraded Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nuvalent presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.13.

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

