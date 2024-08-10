Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional trimmed its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NUBD – Free Report) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,233 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the second quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 87,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 6,976 shares in the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 150.3% in the 2nd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 192,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,194,000 after acquiring an additional 115,411 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 147,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 12,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the period.

Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 47,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 59,630. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.82. Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.56 and a fifty-two week high of $22.58.

The Nuveen ESG U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NUBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US investment-grade bonds selected for exhibiting certain environmental, social, and governance criteria. NUBD was launched on Sep 29, 2017 and is managed by Nuveen.

