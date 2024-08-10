Nuvei (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Trading 0.3% Higher

Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $33.26 and last traded at $33.22. Approximately 432,342 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13,293% from the average daily volume of 3,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.12.

Nuvei Trading Up 0.3 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.07.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides a suite of payment solutions designed to support the entire lifecycle of a transaction across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels while providing what we believe is a superior payments experience.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.