NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Shares Acquired by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 1,520 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Stock Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded down $3.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $242.02. 1,089,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,982. The company has a market cap of $61.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $266.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $251.93. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $167.21 and a 1 year high of $296.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 35.65% and a net margin of 21.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 37.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on NXPI. StockNews.com cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $295.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NXP Semiconductors currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.89.

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Julie Southern acquired 146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $257.54 per share, with a total value of $37,600.84. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

