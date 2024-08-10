Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,081 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 243,715,804 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,552,271,000 after buying an additional 19,586,612 shares during the last quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,601,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 237.9% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 756,862 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,192,000 after purchasing an additional 532,847 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,399,569 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $83,568,000 after buying an additional 483,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth $26,278,000. 88.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research started coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.06.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 7,596,926 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.10. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $71.18. The firm has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

