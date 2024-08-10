Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,764 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the first quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.75 per share, for a total transaction of $19,984,044.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,281,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock worth $278,664,028. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

NYSE:OXY traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.41. 7,596,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,989,383. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $55.04 and a one year high of $71.18. The company has a market capitalization of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 15.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OXY shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.06.

View Our Latest Research Report on Occidental Petroleum

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.