Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) Trading Up 3.8% on Strong Earnings

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $58.37 and last traded at $58.24. Approximately 4,244,270 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 7,929,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.11.

The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on OXY. Mizuho upped their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $76.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research note on Thursday. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 1,060,653 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.59 per share, for a total transaction of $63,204,312.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 254,947,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,192,295,484.17. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OXY. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,503 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 2.6% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 88.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $51.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 1.61.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

