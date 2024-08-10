Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Simplicity Wealth LLC

Simplicity Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,367 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 147 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 697 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,383,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $2.77 on Friday, hitting $193.23. 2,169,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,643,562. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.11. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $165.49 and a twelve month high of $227.80. The firm has a market cap of $41.99 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.33% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $190.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $176.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.78.

View Our Latest Report on Old Dominion Freight Line

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.