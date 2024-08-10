Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.250-1.350 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.210. The company issued revenue guidance of $245.0 million-$255.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $233.8 million. Onto Innovation also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.25-1.35 EPS.

Onto Innovation Trading Up 8.5 %

Shares of Onto Innovation stock opened at $192.94 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $210.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.66 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a twelve month low of $105.58 and a twelve month high of $238.93.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.43 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ONTO shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Onto Innovation from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a buy rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a buy rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Onto Innovation in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $259.00.

In related news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total transaction of $317,112.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Onto Innovation news, SVP Srinivas Vedula sold 1,486 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.40, for a total value of $317,112.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,720,202.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Slicer sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.21, for a total transaction of $114,807.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,776,627.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Onto Innovation Company Profile

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs optical metrology. The company offers lithography systems and process control analytical software. It also offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements.

