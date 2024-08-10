OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.54

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 11558 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.66.

OPAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of OPAL Fuels in a report on Friday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $8.00 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of OPAL Fuels from $4.50 to $3.90 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of $614.04 million, a P/E ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.60.

OPAL Fuels (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $64.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.18 million. OPAL Fuels had a net margin of 9.23% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that OPAL Fuels Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total value of $47,046.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other OPAL Fuels news, COO Anthony Falbo sold 9,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $47,046.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott V. Dols purchased 11,192 shares of OPAL Fuels stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.06 per share, with a total value of $56,631.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,204.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPAL. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $136,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 388,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after purchasing an additional 167,940 shares in the last quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Yarra Square Partners LP now owns 313,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grizzlyrock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,611,000. 12.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

