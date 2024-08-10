OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Major Shareholder Opko Health, Inc. Sells 12,994 Shares

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $381,373.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,971,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,215,579.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Opko Health, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 8th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total value of $3,182,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Opko Health, Inc. sold 88,839 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $2,976,106.50.

On Monday, July 29th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 60,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.85, for a total value of $2,031,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 75,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $2,529,000.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.61, for a total transaction of $1,630,500.00.

On Friday, July 19th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.29, for a total value of $807,250.00.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 25,000 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $823,250.00.

On Friday, July 5th, Opko Health, Inc. sold 36,118 shares of OPKO Health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.24, for a total transaction of $1,019,972.32.

On Wednesday, July 3rd, Opko Health, Inc. sold 14,082 shares of OPKO Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $397,534.86.

OPKO Health Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ OPK opened at $1.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average of $1.21. OPKO Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $1.95.

OPKO Health ( NASDAQ:OPK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that OPKO Health, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of OPKO Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OPK. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new position in shares of OPKO Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,840,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. PFG Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 2.5% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 960,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 23,700 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of OPKO Health by 79.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 8,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OPKO Health during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. 64.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

