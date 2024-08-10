OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) Stock Price Up 10.2% on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $1.50 and last traded at $1.41. Approximately 956,538 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 8,561,746 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.08. OPKO Health had a negative net margin of 31.44% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The company had revenue of $182.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OPK has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $1.50 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of OPKO Health in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OPKO Health to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th.

Insider Activity at OPKO Health

In other OPKO Health news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,264,921.94. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 100,000 shares of OPKO Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.27 per share, with a total value of $127,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,232,222 shares in the company, valued at $268,264,921.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $1,693,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,073,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $104,065,425.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 587,033 shares of company stock valued at $18,802,488. Corporate insiders own 47.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OPKO Health

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OPK. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 79.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 20,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in OPKO Health during the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.63% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers, and governmental units; and 4Kscore prostate cancer test.

See Also

