O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 68.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 1,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 264 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.1% in the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORLY shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,143.00 to $1,204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,130.67.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of ORLY traded up $3.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,050.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,056.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $10.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total value of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,049,409.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.