Origin Enterprises (LON:OGN) Shares Up 2.9%

Origin Enterprises plc (LON:OGN – Get Free Report) traded up 2.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3.19 ($0.04) and last traded at GBX 3.19 ($0.04). 50 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 13,260 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.10 ($0.04).

Origin Enterprises Stock Up 2.9 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 3.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of £3.43 million, a P/E ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.72.

Origin Enterprises Company Profile

Origin Enterprises plc provides agronomy services company in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Romania, Ukraine, and Latin America. It develops products and services to improve soil fertility, nutrient use efficiency, and crop productivity. The company provides integrated agronomy and on-farm services comprising agronomy advice, services, and inputs directly to arable, fruit, and vegetable growers; and seed, nutrients, crop protection products and digital tools.

