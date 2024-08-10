Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 362,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Get Orion Office REIT alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.