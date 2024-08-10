Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10

Posted by on Aug 10th, 2024

Orion Office REIT Inc. (NYSE:ONLGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th.

Orion Office REIT Trading Down 2.3 %

Orion Office REIT stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.76. 362,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,408. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Orion Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $3.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average is $3.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ONL

Orion Office REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Dividend History for Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL)

Receive News & Ratings for Orion Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orion Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.