Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Orion Office REIT (NYSE:ONL – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.970-1.010 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.960. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a market perform rating on shares of Orion Office REIT in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of ONL stock opened at $3.76 on Friday. Orion Office REIT has a one year low of $3.01 and a one year high of $6.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.78. The firm has a market cap of $210.07 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Orion Office REIT specializes in the ownership, acquisition and management of a diversified portfolio of mission-critical and corporate headquarters office buildings in high-quality suburban markets across the U.S. The portfolio is leased primarily on a single-tenant net lease basis to creditworthy tenants.

