Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR) to Post Q3 2025 Earnings of $0.18 Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 7th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will earn $0.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Osisko Gold Royalties’ current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$60.75 million for the quarter. Osisko Gold Royalties had a negative net margin of 21.78% and a negative return on equity of 3.15%.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$33.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$28.38.

Osisko Gold Royalties Price Performance

OR traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$22.38. 215,448 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 284,578. The company has a current ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.17, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.82. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$15.42 and a 52-week high of C$25.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$21.75.

Osisko Gold Royalties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -82.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Osisko Gold Royalties news, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. In other news, Senior Officer Frédéric Ruel sold 33,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$22.20, for a total transaction of C$748,140.00. Also, Director Victor Bradley sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$23.19, for a total transaction of C$115,950.00. Insiders sold 48,700 shares of company stock worth $1,087,670 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on offtake; royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 3-5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic complex located in Canada.

