OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.10), Zacks reports. OTC Markets Group had a net margin of 24.95% and a return on equity of 73.70%. The firm had revenue of $27.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.06 million.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 2.1 %

OTC Markets Group stock traded down $1.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.97. 6,665 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,604. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.22 and a 200 day moving average of $52.82. OTC Markets Group has a 1-year low of $46.75 and a 1-year high of $62.00. The company has a market capitalization of $562.28 million, a PE ratio of 20.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.54.

OTC Markets Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.00%.

About OTC Markets Group

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

