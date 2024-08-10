OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT) Stake Raised by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,357 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in OUTFRONT Media were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,027,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,268,000 after buying an additional 170,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,866,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,020,000 after purchasing an additional 91,139 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,067,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,869,000 after purchasing an additional 44,534 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,927,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,360,000 after purchasing an additional 371,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in OUTFRONT Media by 145.8% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,720,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,719 shares in the last quarter.

OUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on OUTFRONT Media from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of OUTFRONT Media in a report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on OUTFRONT Media in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, OUTFRONT Media currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.20.

NYSE OUT opened at $15.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. OUTFRONT Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.18 and a twelve month high of $17.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.66, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.92.

OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $477.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.27 million. OUTFRONT Media had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 72.77%. OUTFRONT Media’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that OUTFRONT Media Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 6th. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently -45.11%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location, and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

