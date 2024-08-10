Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHF) Trading 3.1% Higher

Oversea-Chinese Banking Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:OVCHF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.80 and last traded at $10.80. Approximately 15 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.48.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.78 and a 200 day moving average of $10.19.

Oversea-Chinese Banking Company Profile

Oversea-Chinese Banking Corporation Limited engages in the provision of financial services in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Greater China, rest of the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Global Consumer/Private Banking segment provides products and services to individual customers, including checking accounts, and savings and fixed deposits; housing and other personal loans; credit cards; wealth management products consisting of unit trusts, banc assurance products, and structured deposits; and brokerage services.

