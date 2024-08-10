Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Major Shareholder Allan S. Martin Sells 11,690 Shares

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Allan S. Martin sold 11,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.08, for a total value of $36,005.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 269,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,463.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Oxbridge Re stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $2.59. The stock had a trading volume of 14,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,870. Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.99.

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The insurance provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of ($0.13) million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Oxbridge Re in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oxbridge Re

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Oxbridge Re stock. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 50.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. owned about 0.25% of Oxbridge Re worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Company Profile

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites collateralized reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It also issues reinsurance contracts through digital securities by blockchain technology.

