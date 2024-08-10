Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC) Trading Up 0.1%

Oxford Bank Co. (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.37 and last traded at $32.37. Approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 827 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.35.

Oxford Bank Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of $79.47 million, a P/E ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.22.

Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Oxford Bank

Oxford Bank Corporation provides banking products and services to various customers in Michigan. Its deposit products include savings, checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company's loan portfolio comprises home mortgage, home equity, auto, student, term, commercial real estate, and small business administration loans, as well as lines of credit.

