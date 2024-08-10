Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) Insider Gavin Hill Sells 25,000 Shares

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG – Get Free Report) insider Gavin Hill sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,274 ($29.06), for a total value of £568,500 ($726,517.57).

Gavin Hill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 10th, Gavin Hill purchased 6 shares of Oxford Instruments stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($31.82) per share, for a total transaction of £149.40 ($190.93).

Oxford Instruments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LON OXIG opened at GBX 2,295 ($29.33) on Friday. Oxford Instruments plc has a one year low of GBX 1,634 ($20.88) and a one year high of GBX 2,765 ($35.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.33, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,492.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,299.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 2,165.09, a P/E/G ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.95.

Oxford Instruments Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a dividend of GBX 15.90 ($0.20) per share. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 0.65%. Oxford Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 1,886.79%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on OXIG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,400 ($30.67) to GBX 2,750 ($35.14) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,240 ($28.63) price objective on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research note on Thursday, July 11th.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oxford Instruments plc designs and supplies technology products and services in Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Materials & Characterisation, Research & Discovery, and Service & Healthcare. The company offers atomic force, electron, and raman microscopy; deposition and etch tools; low temperature systems; optical imaging; nuclear magnetic resonance, modular optical spectroscopy; and x-ray.

