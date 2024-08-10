Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Trading 7.3% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 7.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $14.00 to $16.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Palantir Technologies traded as high as $28.25 and last traded at $28.25. 28,300,743 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 54,970,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.32.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Palantir Technologies

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total transaction of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter worth $25,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60. The company has a market cap of $66.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.17, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

About Palantir Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.