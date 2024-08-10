Palantir Technologies Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:PLTR)

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Investors acquired 438,279 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 22% compared to the typical daily volume of 360,664 call options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLTR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho lowered Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on PLTR

Insider Activity at Palantir Technologies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total transaction of $468,480.68. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,421,998.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 20,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.94, for a total value of $468,480.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,587,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,421,998.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.36, for a total value of $2,642,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 298,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,749,632.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 164,396 shares of company stock worth $4,389,707 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 42.7% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 144,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,672,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $319,000. Wulff Hansen & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3,255.5% during the second quarter. Wulff Hansen & CO. now owns 343,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,703,000 after purchasing an additional 333,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth about $242,000. 45.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLTR opened at $30.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.85 billion, a PE ratio of 250.17, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 2.71. Palantir Technologies has a 12-month low of $13.68 and a 12-month high of $30.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.60.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $678.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.