Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Stock Price Down 5.9% on Disappointing Earnings

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) dropped 5.9% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $18.19 and last traded at $18.30. Approximately 1,197,325 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 4,288,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.45.

The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $686.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.08 million. Pan American Silver had a positive return on equity of 0.13% and a negative net margin of 6.68%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

Pan American Silver Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PAAS. Scotiabank upped their target price on Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Pan American Silver from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Pan American Silver from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pan American Silver

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,469 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 174,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 76.9% during the 1st quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 238,839 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. 55.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Stock Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Further Reading

