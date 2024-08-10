Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PANL)

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd. (NASDAQ:PANL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the shipping company on Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a payout ratio of 35.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Pangaea Logistics Solutions to earn $0.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.4%.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Stock Down 1.2 %

PANL stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.46. 181,912 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,799. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.88. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 52-week low of $5.28 and a 52-week high of $9.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pangaea Logistics Solutions ( NASDAQ:PANL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.09 million. Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pangaea Logistics Solutions will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PANL shares. StockNews.com cut Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Alliance Global Partners raised Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Company Profile

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. It offers various dry bulk cargoes, such as grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

