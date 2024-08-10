Park Avenue Securities LLC Has $728,000 Stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 690 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Hills Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the second quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 111.9% in the second quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 3,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total transaction of $1,424,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,016,543.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 18,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,127.55, for a total transaction of $20,593,573.20. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 13,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,049,409.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,589 shares of company stock valued at $39,989,614. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.3 %

O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1,124.41. 208,770 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,448. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $860.10 and a twelve month high of $1,169.11. The company has a market cap of $66.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,050.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,056.20.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The specialty retailer reported $10.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.98 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 146.57% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.22 EPS. On average, analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORLY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,200.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,100.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,250.00 to $1,225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,130.67.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

