Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 153 Shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Park Avenue Securities LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp raised its stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 86,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,598 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 161.1% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 18,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 11,251 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 321,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,507,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,979,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 463,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,077,000 after purchasing an additional 39,743 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Grand Canyon Education news, Director Lisa Graham Keegan sold 270 shares of Grand Canyon Education stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $39,949.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $389,874.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Grand Canyon Education in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Up 0.1 %

LOPE traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $143.49. 104,133 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,449. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.24 and a 12-month high of $157.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.89. The company has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.66.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.17. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The firm had revenue of $227.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.