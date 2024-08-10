Park Avenue Securities LLC Sells 96 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Union Savings Bank raised its position in Jacobs Solutions by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 108.9% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 305 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

J has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.20.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of J traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $143.50. 1,008,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 672,086. The stock has a market cap of $17.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.28. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.71 and a 12 month high of $154.50.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.59% and a net margin of 3.83%. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.82 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.98 EPS for the current year.

Jacobs Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.39%.

Insider Transactions at Jacobs Solutions

In related news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 7,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.94, for a total transaction of $979,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 534,138 shares in the company, valued at $74,747,271.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 21,000 shares of company stock worth $2,983,750. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Company Profile

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

