Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Purchased by CX Institutional

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PH. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Parker-Hannifin alerts:

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

PH stock traded up $1.73 on Friday, hitting $569.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 920,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,416. The stock has a market cap of $73.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1 year low of $362.49 and a 1 year high of $576.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $525.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $531.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $615.43.

Read Our Latest Report on Parker-Hannifin

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Parker-Hannifin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parker-Hannifin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.