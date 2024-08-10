Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Hits New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $576.54 and last traded at $563.05, with a volume of 72179 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $568.08.

The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $615.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter worth about $665,188,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $122,449,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 305.0% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 307,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,069,000 after acquiring an additional 231,788 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after acquiring an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Finally, Groupama Asset Managment purchased a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter worth about $63,043,000. 82.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $525.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $531.13.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

